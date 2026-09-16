Eubanks (thumb) agreed to a training camp contract with the Knicks on Tuesday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Eubanks will compete for a spot on the Knicks' regular-season roster in training camp. The big man underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb in mid-March, though he's expected to be fully healthy when training camp rolls around. Across 42 regular-season appearances (11 starts) for the Kings last season, the 29-year-old averaged 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 assists in 13.1 minutes per game.