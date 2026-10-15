Eubanks suffered a torn pectoral muscle and will be sidelined for an extended period, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. The Knicks will waive the veteran center.

Eubanks was competing for a reserve center spot during training camp, but the significant injury brings his bid to make New York's Opening Night roster to an abrupt end. A specific recovery timeline has not been established, though the injury figures to keep him out well into the regular season. He'll enter free agency while facing a lengthy rehabilitation process.