Eubanks finished Monday's 117-111 win over the Cavaliers with four points (2-2 FG), six rebounds, one block and one steal across 18 minutes.

Since the All-Star break, Eubanks has averaged 4.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.4 steals in 15.5 minutes. The 27-year-old has been a consistent piece off the bench this season, shooting 62.7 percent from the field. With the Suns' lack of size, expect Eubanks to continue receiving valuable playing time behind Jusuf Nurkic.