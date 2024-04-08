Johnson went to the locker room after appearing to roll his left ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the 76ers and has been ruled out for the remainder of the matchup, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Johnson limped to the locker room after seemingly rolling his left ankle late in the fourth quarter. Johnson missed the three games prior to Sunday's matchup due to a left foot sprain, so this could be an aggravation of that injury. Considering the nature of the injury, his status for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies is in question.