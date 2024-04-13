Johnson (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Johnson will end the season having played in just two of the Spurs' final 10 games, and overall, this was a disappointing season for the forward. He lost his starting role and featured in the first unit in just 27 of his 69 appearances. Johnson averaged just 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest in 2023-24, numbers that indicate a clear regression compared to his previous two seasons in The Association.