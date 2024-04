Johnson (ankle) anticipates needing "about another week" prior to being able to consistently partake in workout activities, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Johnson will have ample time to recover with San Antonio's offseason beginning Monday. Even with three years remaining on his current contract, the 24-year-old enters an offseason of slight uncertainty after logging just 27 starts and continuing to underwhelm as a floor spacer -- hitting 34.6 percent of 5.3 threes per game.