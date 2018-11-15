Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Forgettable shooting night in defeat
Aldridge mustered six points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and 12 rebounds across 29 minutes in the Spurs' 116-96 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.
The production on the boards certainly helped prop up his final line, but it was an utterly forgettable offensive performance for Aldridge. The 33-year-old actually has a pair of clunkers on his November ledger, as he'd also tallied just six points versus the Heat on Nov. 7 on 2-for-14 shooting. Aldridge's rebounding remains much more consistent, however, as he's now hauled in between 10 and 18 boards in five of six contests during the current month.
