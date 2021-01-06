Aldridge (knee) recorded 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3PT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes in Tuesday's 116-113 win over the Clippers.

Aldridge returned to the lineup after a three-game absence due to a sore knee and turned in a serviceable stat line, but the early returns from the 35-year-old have nonetheless been disappointing for his fantasy investors. Even before he was sidelined with the knee issue, Aldridge hadn't played more than 30 minutes in any of his first three outings, and his scoring and rebounding were well down from 2019-20. Aldridge's production should improve to some degree once he's further removed from the knee injury, but given his advancing age, it may be necessary to scale back expectations for the big man.