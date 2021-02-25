Aldridge (hip) played 26 minutes in Wednesday in the Spurs' 102-99 loss to the Thunder, finishing with 11 points (3-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

The Spurs were down several key rotation players due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but they at least returned one player to the lineup in Aldridge, who had missed the last six games with a right hip flexor injury. The big man was able to tick off every category of the stat sheet, but the poor efficiency limited some of the impact. Head coach Gregg Popovich notably chose to bring Aldridge off the bench, and the 35-year-old could remain on the second unit moving forward in light of how well Jakob Poeltl fared as the starting center while Aldridge was sidelined.