Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores season-high 32 points in win over Dallas

Aldridge dropped a season-high 32 points (12-21 FG, 8-10 FT) in a 97-91 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. He also added five rebounds, four rebounds and two blocks to his tally in 36 minutes of action.

Aldridge had scored at least 20 points in 10 of his 13 games this season, but these 32 points marked only the second time he's reached the 30-point threshold. What was most encouraging here was his free-throw shooting, as his 10 attempts marked a season-high. Another nice development for Aldridge is his rim protection, as he's on pace to set a career-high with 1.4 blocks per game. With Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker sidelined for the foreseeable future, look for Aldridge to continue to run this offense.