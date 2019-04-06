Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Totals team-best 24 points

Aldridge tallied 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block over 28 minutes Friday against Washington.

Aldridge shot an impressive 58.8 percent from the field and secured seven boards in a 129-112 victory. The veteran center's production hasn't slowed down the stretch of the regular season and is averaging 20.3 points along with 9.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 blocks over his previous 10 matchups.