Walker (rest) poured in 32 points (12-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and registered six rebounds along with two assists, two steals and two blocks over 30 minutes in Monday's summer league game against Toronto.

Walker was held out of Sunday's matchup for rest purposes, but he proved that he was ready to roll Monday evening. He led his squad in the scoring department and also contributed on the defensive end of the court in a three-point victory for the Spurs.