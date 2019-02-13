Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Doesn't play in Tuesday's win
Walker didn't see the floor during Tuesday's 108-107 win over the Grizzlies.
Walker was cleared to return to the lineup after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. However, he didn't end up earning any minutes in what was a surprisingly close contest. Walker has appeared in just six games this season, and he's buried deep enough on the depth chart that he's best left on waiver wires.
More News
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Available Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Officially out Saturday•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Sidelined Thursday with ankle issue•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...