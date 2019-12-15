Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Exits with injury
Walker suffered an undisclosed injury during Saturday's game against the Suns and was forced to exit, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
More information may be available after the game. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Monday's contest against the Rockets.
