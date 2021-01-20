Walker posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Monday's win over the Blazers.

Walker started the season with four straight games in double digits, but he has been quite inconsistent with his scoring figures since then, routinely mixing strong scoring exploits -- such as back-to-back games with at least 24 points on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 -- with poor shooting displays such as Monday's one. Walker is making just 40.5 percent of his shots and 35.6 percent of his three-point attempts across his last 10 games while averaging 12.7 points per contest in that stretch.