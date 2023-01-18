Langford finished with two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 victory over the Nets.

Langford remained in the starting lineup Tuesday but once again came up empty in terms of tangible fantasy production. Despite starting the past eight games, he has barely put up top 300 value in 12-team leagues. He has played fewer than 20 minutes in four straight games and so managers can avert their gaze when looking for fantasy difference-makers on the waiver wire.