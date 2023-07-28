Cissoko signed a three-year, $5.23 million contract with the Spurs on Thursday.

Though the Spurs have an open two-way spot available with rookie wing Sir'Jabari Rice and big man Dominick Barlow occupying two of the three slots, Cissoko, a rookie second-round pick, will be part of the 15-man roster on a standard NBA contract. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing spent the 2022-23 season with the NBA G League Ignite, appearing in 28 regular-season contests and averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game. Since he's not a lock to be included in San Antonio's regular rotation, Cissoko could end up spending significant time with the G League's Austin Spurs during his first NBA campaign.