Suns' Alex Len: Double-doubles in Friday's start
Len totaled 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-7 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 128-117 loss to the Clippers.
Len drew another start in place of Tyson Chandler (neck) and thrived after a slow start, especially on the boards. The fifth-year big man has put up 14 points apiece in the two starts he's sandwiched around the All-Star break, and his night Friday could have been much better had he not uncharacteristically come empty from the charity stripe. Len's rebound total was also his best since Dec. 20, and his performance over the last two games could potentially vault him into a permanent spot on the top unit.
