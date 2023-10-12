Lee (knee) underwent a successful procedure to repair his right meniscus and will be out indefinitely, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Lee sustained the injury to his right meniscus during an on-court workout roughly two weeks ago and was forced to undergo surgery. While he wasn't given a timetable for return, he should be expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Considering the Suns' massive roster turnover this offseason, it wasn't clear if Lee would be a regular part of the rotation. However, his absence could clear up some opportunities for Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon on the wing.