Eubanks closed Thursday's 132-121 loss to San Antonio with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes.

Eubanks saw his highest minutes total of the young season during Thursday's matchup since the Suns fell behind early. He performed well with his uptick in playing time, scoring in double figures for the second time in the last three games. The 26-year-old also had more minutes than Jusuf Nurkic, who played 19 minutes. While Eubanks has seen ample playing time early in the year off the bench, it's unclear whether he'll be able to consistently outpace Nurkic in playing time during more competitive matchups.