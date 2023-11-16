Eubanks produced 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 133-115 victory over the Timberwolves.

Eubanks has yet to start a game for the Suns in 2023-24, but he continues to deliver solid numbers off the bench. He was efficient from the field in this game and recorded back-to-back double-digit scoring performances for the second time in the month. Eubanks is averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 blocks in only 19.1 minutes per game across seven bench appearances in November.