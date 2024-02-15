Eubanks will still play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons despite being punched in the face by Isaiah Stewart after entering the arena, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com

The altercation occurred in the tunnel, where Eubanks and Stewart -- who's inactive with an ankle injury -- exchanged words briefly before Eubanks was struck in the face. While the league will review the tape of the incident -- as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported -- and issue fines or suspensions as needed, Eubanks will have the green light to play Wednesday.