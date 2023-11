Eubanks (back) will play Friday against the Jazz, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

As expected, Eubanks has been upgraded from probable to available and will play Friday despite low back tightness. He's performed well as the backup center in his first season with Phoenix, averaging 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks in 18.7 minutes per game.