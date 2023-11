Eubanks (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Eubanks picked up the ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Warriors and was unable to return. The severity is currently unknown, so it remains to be seen if Eubanks will be ready for Sunday's game against the Knicks. We could see more of Chimezie Metu and Keita Bates-Diop against the Grizzlies on Friday.