Eubanks (left ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Eubanks will finish the contest with six points, six rebounds and three blocks over 16 minutes. While he's out, expect Chimezie Metu and Keita Bates-Diop to see more minutes. Eubanks' next chance to play will come Friday at Memphis.