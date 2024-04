Coach Frank Vogel said Friday that Gordon (migraine) is healthy and good to go for Game 1 of the first-round series against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gordon missed Phoenix's regular-season finale due to a migraine but returned to practice this week and should be good to go for the postseason. Over his last 15 appearances, Gordon has averaged 7.6 points, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.9 minutes per game.