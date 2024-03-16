Gordon amassed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 26 minutes during Friday's 107-96 win over Charlotte.

Gordon returned from a two-game absence and looked good as a scoring alternative off the bench, hitting 50 percent of his long-range shots and putting up double-digit points for the third time in seven appearances since the end of the All-Star break. A healthy Gordon should provide a huge scoring boost for the Suns when it comes to their bench, but the numbers have said otherwise so far. He's averaging 9.3 points while shooting 31.8 percent from deep when playing with the second unit.