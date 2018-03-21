Jackson had 15 points (6-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-88 loss to Detroit.

Jackson moved into the starting lineup and finished with a double-double, albeit on low efficiency. He was coming off a spectacular game in his previous encounter and put up some nice numbers again Tuesday. As with many rookies, percentages are going to be inconsistent but he is clearly locked in for big minutes down the stretch and should really be owned in all leagues at this stage.