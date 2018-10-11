Suns' Josh Jackson: Flashes improved shot in loss
Jackson supplied 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one block across 28 minutes in the Suns' 116-83 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Jackson bounced back from a rough stretch that had seen him drain just 12 of 45 attempts over three prior exhibitions. The second-year wing drew the start at shooting guard Wednesday and could open the regular season there if Devin Booker (hand) is still in the final stages of his recovery at that point.
