Suns' Josh Jackson: Questionable Tuesday vs. Portland
Jackson (hip) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Jackson sat out last Friday against the Rockets with a strained hip, but returned two days later to deliver a career-high 21 points to go with six rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes while starting at small forward in place of T.J. Warren (back). Though the injury limited Jackson in practice Monday, he looks like a decent bet to pick up another start, given that Warren, who is also listed as questionable, was held out of the practice session entirely. In addition, one of the Suns' other reserve options at small forward, Danuel House, has been ruled out with an illness, potentially putting Jackson in line for another sizable workload. With four consecutive double-digit scoring outings on his ledger and hefty minutes likely on tap Tuesday, Jackson could make for an attractive DFS option.
