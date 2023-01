Okogie (nose) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Okogie exited Monday's game with a nose injury and was kept out of Thursday's tilt due to the issue. However, he has a chance to return to the short-handed Suns on Saturday who will be without Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot) and Cameron Johnson (rest).