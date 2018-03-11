Suns' Troy Daniels: Knocks down five treys in start

Daniels scored 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt) to go along with four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Hornets.

Daniels played a prominent role as Devin Booker, T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson all sat this one out. Though he struggled a big from the floor, he shot 50 percent from beyond the arc and knocked down five treys to lead the team in scoring. When the team has its full complement of players, Daniels is nothing more than a specialist off the bench -- a role he could return to Tuesday against the Cavaliers.