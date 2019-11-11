Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out again Tuesday
Roberson (knee) will not play Tuesday against the Pacers.
Roberson will remain sidelined as he continues to work his way back from knee surgery. He's considered day-to-day, with his next chance to play coming Friday against Philadelphia.
