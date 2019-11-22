Thunder's Andre Roberson: Ruled out for Friday
Roberson (knee) won't play Friday against Los Angeles.
Roberson was held out of Thursday's practice, so it's no surprise that he won't make his 2019-20 debut Friday night. His next opportunity to return will come Monday against Golden State.
