Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will be 'on floor' during camp
Roberson (kneecap) "will be on the floor" for training camp, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
While the phrasing leaves some room for interpretation, it seems that Roberson will be participating in a significant portion of the Thunder's camp activities, though it remains unclear if he's 100 percent healthy. Regardless, once the season kicks off, Roberson could be in a smaller role than he was in two or three years ago. He's an elite defender, but he's essentially a zero from beyond the arc, and OKC might look to develop the likes of Terrance Ferguson and Hamidou Diallo.
