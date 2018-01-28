Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will likely need season-ending surgery
The expectation is that Roberson will need to undergo season-ending surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon in his left leg, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
While this was somewhat expected, it's still brutal news for Roberson, who suffered the injury while going for an alley-oop during Saturday's game. He'll be reexamined in Oklahoma City in the coming days, but the expectation is that he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season. In his absence, Terrance Ferguson, Alex Abrines and Josh Huestis should see some increased run.
More News
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: May have ruptured patellar tendon•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Stretchered off with apparent leg injury•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will play, start Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out Monday vs. Kings•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...