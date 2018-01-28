Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will likely need season-ending surgery

The expectation is that Roberson will need to undergo season-ending surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon in his left leg, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While this was somewhat expected, it's still brutal news for Roberson, who suffered the injury while going for an alley-oop during Saturday's game. He'll be reexamined in Oklahoma City in the coming days, but the expectation is that he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season. In his absence, Terrance Ferguson, Alex Abrines and Josh Huestis should see some increased run.