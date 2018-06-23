Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Opts into player option
Anthony has exercised his $27.9 million player option, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Anthony set career lows in points (16.2), field-goal percentage (40.4), free-throw percentage (76.7) and assists (1.3) last season -- his first year with the Thunder. With that being the case, it was unlikely he would garner a bigger contract in free agency. That said, if Paul George ends up declining his player option and leaving the team, Anthony could see a more featured role in the Oklahoma City offense.
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Reduced role again in Game 6 loss•
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Non-factor in Game 5 win•
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Significantly underwhelms from field in Game 4•
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Pours in 14 points during Game 3 loss•
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 17 points in loss to Jazz•
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Produces 15 points Sunday•
