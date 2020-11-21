Miller has been traded to the Thunder along with George Hill as part of an unspecified four-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This qualifies as a big payday for Miller, as he had his $7 million option picked up to simply help make this deal work for salary cap purposes. The longest tenured Pelican will now look to earn a role for himself on a young Oklahoma City squad.
