Hayward ended with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 135-100 loss to the Celtics.

Since being traded to the Thunder on Feb. 8, Hayward has struggled to make a real impact, averaging 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.7 minutes on 38.8 percent from the field. Prior to the trade, the 34-year-old averaged 14.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 31.9 minutes, as well as shooting a more respectable 46.8 percent from the field. Hayward should not be expected to provide any fantasy relevance, buried behind Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort and Kenrich Williams.