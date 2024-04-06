Hayward won't return to Friday's game against the Pacers due to left lower leg soreness, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports. He finished with seven points (2-3 FG, 3-3 FT) and one steal in 13 minutes.

Hayward moved into the starting lineup for Friday with the Thunder being shorthanded, but he was unfortunate to pick up an injury. Kenrich Williams started the second half in his place and could have a sizable role in the short term.