Muscala (ankle) agreed to sign a one-year, vet minimum contact with the Thunder on Thursday, Darren Wolfson reports.

The Thunder declined Muscala's team option on Wednesday after the center played in only 43 games for the Thunder last season, averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks. Expect the veteran to see a minor role behind Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Roby and Derrick Favors.