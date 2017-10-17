Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Averages 23.3 minutes in preseason
Ferguson averaged 23.3 minutes over three preseason games.
Ferguson will face an uphill battle to see the court this season. Newcomers Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, as well as returning guard Andre Roberson, will likely see the majority of the minutes on the wing. Ferguson's strength is his perimeter defense, however Roberson is already one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and will likely be the team's go-to perimeter stopper, leaving the rookie to compete with Alex Abrines for the reserve minutes.
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...