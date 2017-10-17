Ferguson averaged 23.3 minutes over three preseason games.

Ferguson will face an uphill battle to see the court this season. Newcomers Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, as well as returning guard Andre Roberson, will likely see the majority of the minutes on the wing. Ferguson's strength is his perimeter defense, however Roberson is already one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and will likely be the team's go-to perimeter stopper, leaving the rookie to compete with Alex Abrines for the reserve minutes.