Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Perfect shooting in Monday's loss
Ferguson collected 13 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
Ferguson was on fire offensively, but unfortunately he wasn't involved enough to turn the tides for his team. He has now scored in double figures in consecutive contests, this after being limited to single digits in 13 straight prior to Friday's win over the Raptors.
More News
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Quiet in Saturday's blowout loss•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Scoring-heavy line in win•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Strong shooting effort in victory•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Scoreless in 23 minutes•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Back in action•
-
Thunder's Terrance Ferguson: Questionable Friday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...