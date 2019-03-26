Ferguson collected 13 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Ferguson was on fire offensively, but unfortunately he wasn't involved enough to turn the tides for his team. He has now scored in double figures in consecutive contests, this after being limited to single digits in 13 straight prior to Friday's win over the Raptors.