Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Collects 11 assists in loss

Teague provided 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists, and a rebound across 32 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Timberwolves.

Teague has been a dime-dropping machine over the past couple of weeks, as he's registered double-digit assist totals in four of his past five games, which included a season-high 18 assists against Charlotte. Teague currently ranks sixth in the league with an average of 8.2 assists per game.