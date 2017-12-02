Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Double-doubles in return
Teague tallied 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), ten assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to the Thunder.
Teague returned to action as expected, and played 34 minutes. There did not appear to be a minutes restriction, as he sent Tyus Jones back to the bench. It is sink or swim for the Timberwolves starting five, as it is likely that on any other team, Teague would have been playing limited minutes upon his return. Barring any setbacks, you can feel safe in locking him back into your lineups moving forward.
