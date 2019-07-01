Timberwolves' Jordan Bell: Latches on with Timberwolves
Bell agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million contract with Minnesota on Monday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
The Warriors did extend a qualifying offer, so Golden State could match Minnesota's offer if they choose. Bell appeared in 68 games a season ago with the Warriors, averaging 3.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.6 minutes per contest.
