Bell had 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Friday's 139-127 loss to the Thunder.

Bell had an impact during Friday's loss, playing a season-high 21 minutes. He gave the Timberwolves nice energy off the bench, although he did miss two crucial free-throws late in regulation which could have won the game. Bell is yet to carve out a meaningful role with his new team and perhaps this performance keeps him in the rotation moving forward.