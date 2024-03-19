Garza contributed eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one rebound over 11 minutes during Monday's 114-104 win over the Jazz.
Garza saw some rare floor time Monday, as Rudy Gobert (ribs) did not play and Naz Reid left the game early with a head injury. Garza made the most of his limited minutes Monday, and is someone that fantasy managers in very deep leagues can monitor while Gobert and Reid are being evaluated.
