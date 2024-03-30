Garza posted no counting stats in one minute during Friday's 111-98 win over Denver.

Garza closed the game Friday, logging one minute in garbage time. He has been a non-factor once again this season, averaging 3.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per game. Even with Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined due to a knee injury, Garza has been unable to carve out a meaningful role.