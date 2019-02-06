Timberwolves' Luol Deng: Season-high 18 points in loss
Deng delivered 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 loss to the Grizzlies.
Deng compiled season highs in scoring and rebounding while matching his season high in steals. He has canned eight treys across the last four games and reached double figures in scoring three times during that same span. With the Timberwolves still missing Robert Covington (ankle), as well as Derrick Rose (ankle), Jeff Teague (foot), and Tyus Jones (ankle), there have been minutes up for grabs along the wing, and Deng has capitalized on his opportunity. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old forward hasn't been a factor in most fantasy leagues for a few seasons, and he's likely best reserved for use in deep (or daily) leagues.
